Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $859.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

