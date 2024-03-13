Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 291,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 272,771 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
