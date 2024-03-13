Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 291,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 272,771 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

