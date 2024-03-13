Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 11,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

