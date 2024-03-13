Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 11,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
