Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.40

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.40 and traded as low as $11.64. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,158 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

