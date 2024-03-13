BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 14th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.27% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $487.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

