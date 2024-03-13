Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $300.77 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.34 or 0.05480955 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00074670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00019430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00019196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

