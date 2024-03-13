Belrium (BEL) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000972 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

