Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21.

Berry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRY

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.