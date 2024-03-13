Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

Big Lots stock remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 265.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Big Lots by 549.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 99,011 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

