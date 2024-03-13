BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $65,450.76 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raluca Dinu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Raluca Dinu sold 100,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 39,558,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

