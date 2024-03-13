Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lowered by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 995,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,325. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

