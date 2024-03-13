Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 66.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $140,507.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00018588 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

