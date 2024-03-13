Bitcoiva Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,869.30 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $216.56 million and approximately $21,869.30 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $13.50 or 0.00018496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,973.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.00605427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00156409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.50334063 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $560,739.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.