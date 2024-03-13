BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.17 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00016903 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00024894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,492.58 or 1.00025480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010006 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00179185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,365,757 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001108 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

