BitShares One Day Trading Volume Hits $885,733.20 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $885,733.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

