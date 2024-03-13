BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

