BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FRA stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

