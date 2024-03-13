BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
FRA stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
