BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.