BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

