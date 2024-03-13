BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 669.4% from the February 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 94,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
