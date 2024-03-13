BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 669.4% from the February 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 94,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 531,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

