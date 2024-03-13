BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.