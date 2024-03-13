BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BSTZ opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.