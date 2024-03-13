BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the February 14th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,880. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

