BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 34,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

