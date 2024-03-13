Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 445.0% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $80.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.