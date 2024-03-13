Brian Hirsch Sells 79,174 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,671. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

