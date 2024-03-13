Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.2 %

BMY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,447,101. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

