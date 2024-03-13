BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Director Sells $1,812,483.26 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 471,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 139,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

