Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,509,000 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the February 14th total of 8,716,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,938.1 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

