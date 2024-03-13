Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BRNY)

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0122 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $35.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

