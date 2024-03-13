Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

