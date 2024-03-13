Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,630,000 shares, a growth of 190.8% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 1,602,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,099,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,823,859,000 after purchasing an additional 835,633 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,598 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,792,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,034,702,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.