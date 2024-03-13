Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 9.25%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

