Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.00

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and traded as high as $20.78. Capcom shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 2,813 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

