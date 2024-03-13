CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

