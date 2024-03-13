Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CASY traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,941. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

