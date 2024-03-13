CashBackPro (CBP) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $18.08 or 0.00024734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $3.22 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,082.48 or 0.99994132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00179174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,432 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.99528525 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,551,799.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

