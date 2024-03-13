CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 88.3% in February

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

CBSC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

