CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $1,035,162.50 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at $961,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 4,796,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,671. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

