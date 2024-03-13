CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B):

3/7/2024 – CCL Industries was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$74.00.

2/26/2024 – CCL Industries was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$65.00.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.17. 254,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,227. The stock has a market cap of C$12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.78. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Insiders have sold 74,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

