Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.19 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 75,478 shares of company stock worth $1,734,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

