Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Centrica Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 5,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Centrica has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Centrica Company Profile
