Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Centrica Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 5,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Centrica has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

