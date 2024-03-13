Centrifuge Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $44.94 million and $3.06 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,345,137 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,310,859 with 470,324,948 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.77864581 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,096,307.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

