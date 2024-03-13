CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.86

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$159.86 and last traded at C$159.42, with a volume of 41163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.82.

CGI Stock Down 0.1 %

About CGI

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$150.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

