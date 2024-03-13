China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 14th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CJJD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 22,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,773. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

