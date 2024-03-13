China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 14th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of CHOLF remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
