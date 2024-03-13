China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 14th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of CHOLF remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

