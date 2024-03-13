China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
