China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

