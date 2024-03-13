Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

CB opened at $257.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average is $225.58. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $258.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.