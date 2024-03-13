CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 10,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.