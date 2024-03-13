Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CINF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. 384,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.